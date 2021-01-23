Asia-Pacific Textile Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific textile chemicals market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The region altogether witnessed higher economic growth and rising per capita income that led to growth in the textile industry, parallelly benefiting the textile chemicals industry. The trades in the region have strengthened in textile space, making it a lucrative region for textile chemicals.

In Asia-Pacific, China has been the frontrunner in the textile chemicals market. China is the largest manufacturer of textiles, globally and is often referred to as the ‘world’s factory’. The market has been boosted in recent years due to the country’s low labor costs, skilled labor, and infrastructure, which has made it an attractive destination for textile manufacturers, consequently making it a profitable market for textile chemicals. Additionally, textile companies are increasingly using China as a manufacturing hub to service its growing consumer market, in addition to exports, which results in an increased demand for textile chemicals in the country.

Further, the future of the textile chemicals market will be heavily impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 during 2020, as Asia-Pacific is the worst-hit COVID-19 region globally. Lockdown across the globe disrupted global supply chains whilst suppressing domestic demand. In addition to this, there will be a recession as a result of the pandemic which will impact demand for products and thus have an impact on the performance of the market.

However, due to the strong performance in recent years and considerable development in the textile industry that will continue to take place, the regional market is likely to rebound in 2021 then continue to grow at an improved CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Type, Application, and Raw Material

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Asahi Kasei Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Textile Chemicals Market Report Segment

By Type

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Others

By Application

Apparels

Automotive Textile Chemicals

Home Furnishing

Industrial Textile Chemicals

Others

By Raw Material

Synthetic (Polyester, Nylon)

Cotton

Wool & Cashmere

Silk

Rayon/Viscose

Other

Asia-Pacific Textile Chemicals Market Report Segment

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Archroma

Dow Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BT BIOTEX Sdn BHD

Fineotex Chemical Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd.

OmyaInternational AG

Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

SABIC

Sarex Chemical Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

