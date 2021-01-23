Japan Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Japanese online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country is home to various global gaming companies, some of the major ones include Nintendo, Sony PlayStation, Sega, Square Enix, Capcom, and Bandai Namco. The growth of the market across the country is driven by the developed software industry coupled with the various technological development and huge gamers population. Moreover, the increasing options in online gaming due to the emergence of start-ups is also a key factor for the market growth.
Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has also provided significant momentum to the market across the country. Owing to the absence of live sports events, people are turning largely towards esports and online gaming for entertainment accessible from home during the lockdowns. In addition to this, the Japanese government is also assisting with the growing trend of e-sports aiming the Japan’s esports industry with an expected annual benefit of $2.6 billion by 2025. Due to this, significant government support is also expected for the gaming industry for the next few years which will aid to drive Japan’s online gaming market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Game Type
o By Device Type
o By Revenue Model
- Competitive Landscape- Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Square Enix Co., Ltd., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co., Ltd.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Japan Online Gaming Market Report Segment
By Game Type
- Role-Playing Game
- Action & Adventure Games
- Racing Games
- Simulation Games
- Strategy Games
- Sports Games
- Other Games
By Device Type
- Console
- Computer
- Mobile Devices
- Others
By Revenue Model
- Free Gaming Services
- Paid Gaming Services
Company Profiles
- Apple Inc.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc.
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
- Capcom Co., Ltd.
- Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Konami Holdings Corp.
- Krafton Inc.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Riot Games, Inc.
- Sega Corp.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
- Square Enix Co., Ltd.
