China Textile Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The China textile chemicals market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Owing to the boom in China’s textile market, the country is providing one-third of the global textiles and apparel volume (UNCTADstat, 2019), making it the largest textile market in the world. The country has recorded significant growth in the textile and apparel space in both production and export, making it one of the most lucrative markets for textile chemicals. The textile sector has been vital to China’s early industrialization process and is expected to remain the same.

Low labor costs have certainly played an important role in bringing this evolution. However, some shifts are occurring, and they pose severe challenges for the continued dominance of the country’s position in the industry. Additionally, the Chinese government has been active in launching numerous policies, thrusting the nation’s textile enterprises to create niche-products, capital-intensive textile goods, and international brands, which will eventually result in the growth of the textile chemicals space.

Further, the global textile and apparel industry is hugely dependent on China as a manufacturing base, where the novel COVID-19 first struck, and the subsequent spread of the virus to other countries. This has led to store closures and dwindling demand for textiles in the initial months of the outbreak (Q1-Q2, 2020), which had an overall impact on the industry. The capacity of other countries to benefit from this situation too is limited.

However, the outbreak led to some positives for the Chinese textile chemicals market as well. The outbreak has led to an exponential increase in the production of masks and PPE kits, both domestically and internationally, which has enhanced the usage of textile chemicals significantly. As of May 2020, China was producing around 116 million medical masks and millions of PPE kits per day.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Type and Application

Country Covered- China

Competitive Landscape- DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, JINTEX Corporation Ltd., Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd., and Transfar Chemicals Group Co. Ltd

By Type

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Others

By Application

Apparels

Automotive Textile Chemicals

Home Furnishing

Industrial Textile Chemicals

Others

By Raw Material

Synthetic (Polyester, Nylon)

Cotton

Wool & Cashmere

Silk

Rayon/Viscose

Other

Company Profiles

Archroma

Argus (Shanghai) Textile Chemicals Co., Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Ord Shs A (SINOPEC)

Dow Inc.

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd.

Eksoy Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co.,Ltd.

JINTEX Corporation Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Nicca Chemical Co.,Ltd.

SABIC

Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sheyang Tianyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Transfar Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

