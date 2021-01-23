North America Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The North American online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The regional growth of the online gaming industry is attributed to the ever-expanding entertainment industry of the regions. Additionally, the increasing technology-based offerings and constantly evolving manufacturers and suppliers of the region are also contributing towards the growth of the market.

In addition to this, the increasing popularity of mobile games among all age groups is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the region’s eased regulation, consistent innovation in the product offerings, and promotion of gaming trends will aid North America to emerge as a hub for online gaming.

Furthermore, the number of foreign gambling vendors is also on the rise especially in Canada to tap the potential and increase the popularity of online gaming. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 has also provided the online gaming industry a significant momentum with the surge in the number of online casinos and gambling game users.

However, such games are illegal in the US but are legal in Canada if the concerned company is offshore. The lockdown due to COVID-19 has driven the population of Canada to seek recreation and opportunity in online spaces as it offers more efficiency, comfort, and secure gaming options.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Regions Covered

o US

o Canada

Segment Covered-

o By Game Type

o By Device Type

o By Revenue Model

Competitive Landscape- Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games, Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North America Online Gaming Market Report Segment

By Game Type

Role-Playing Game

Action & Adventure Games

Racing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Other Games

By Device Type

Console

Computer

Mobile Devices

Others

By Revenue Model

Free Gaming Services

Paid Gaming Services

North America Online Gaming Market Report Segment by Region

US

Canada

Company Profiles

o Activision Blizzard, Inc.

o Amazon.com Inc. (Luna)

o Apple Inc.

o Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

o Electronic Arts Inc.

o Epic Games, Inc.

o Microsoft Corp. (Xbox Game Studios)

o Nintendo Co. Ltd.

o Gameloft SE

o GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

o Rockstar Games, Inc.

o Square Enix Co., Ltd.

o Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

o Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

o Tencent Holdings Ltd.

o Ubisoft Entertainment SA

o Wargaming Group Ltd.

o Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-america-online-gaming-market

