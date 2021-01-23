South Korean Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The South Korean online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country holds nationwide broadband communication networks that provide easily accessible, high-speed, large-capacity data transmission. According to the World Bank in 2018, 95.5% of the population has access to the internet. Though, due to the high usage of smartphone devices as gaming consoles, companies are shifting their focus on offerings games for smartphones.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/south-korean-online-gaming-market
Furthermore, the high popularity of online gaming among the young population of the country will also drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the penetration of e-sports is also high in the country. The country also has the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) that manages large e-sports events such as League of Legends and Dota 2 among others. It is also supporting the economy of the country. For instance, the Culture Ministry expects over 100,000 new jobs to be added by the mid-2020s which will support the South Korean esports infrastructure of producers, designers, engineers, promoters, and organizers. Hence, significant support from the government for the gaming environment is expected to aid market growth.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/south-korean-online-gaming-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Game Type
o By Device Type
o By Revenue Model
- Competitive Landscape- NEXON Co. Ltd., NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., Doubleu Games Co, Ltd. NXC Corp., Krafton Inc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Recovery Timeline
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Japan Online Gaming Market Report Segment
By Game Type
- Role-Playing Game (MMORPG & MMOG)
- Action & Adventure Games
- Racing Games
- Simulation Games
- Strategy Games
- Sports Games
- Other Games (Card Games)
By Device Type
- Console
- Computer
- Mobile Devices
- Others
By Revenue Model
- Free Gaming Services
- Paid Gaming Services
Company Profiles
- Action Square Co., Ltd.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc.
- Actoz Soft Co., Ltd.
- Com2uS Corp.
- Doubleu Games Co, Ltd.
- Kakao Corp.
- Krafton Inc.
- Gravity CO. Ltd.
- NCSoft Corp.
- Netmarble Corp.
- NEXON Co. Ltd.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- NXC Corp.
- Smilegate Holdings, Inc.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/south-korean-online-gaming-market About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404