South Korean Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The South Korean online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country holds nationwide broadband communication networks that provide easily accessible, high-speed, large-capacity data transmission. According to the World Bank in 2018, 95.5% of the population has access to the internet. Though, due to the high usage of smartphone devices as gaming consoles, companies are shifting their focus on offerings games for smartphones.

Furthermore, the high popularity of online gaming among the young population of the country will also drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the penetration of e-sports is also high in the country. The country also has the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) that manages large e-sports events such as League of Legends and Dota 2 among others. It is also supporting the economy of the country. For instance, the Culture Ministry expects over 100,000 new jobs to be added by the mid-2020s which will support the South Korean esports infrastructure of producers, designers, engineers, promoters, and organizers. Hence, significant support from the government for the gaming environment is expected to aid market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Game Type

o By Device Type

o By Revenue Model

Competitive Landscape- NEXON Co. Ltd., NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., Doubleu Games Co, Ltd. NXC Corp., Krafton Inc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Japan Online Gaming Market Report Segment

By Game Type

Role-Playing Game (MMORPG & MMOG)

Action & Adventure Games

Racing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Other Games (Card Games)

By Device Type

Console

Computer

Mobile Devices

Others

By Revenue Model

Free Gaming Services

Paid Gaming Services

Company Profiles

Action Square Co., Ltd.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Actoz Soft Co., Ltd.

Com2uS Corp.

Doubleu Games Co, Ltd.

Kakao Corp.

Krafton Inc.

Gravity CO. Ltd.

NCSoft Corp.

Netmarble Corp.

NEXON Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NXC Corp.

Smilegate Holdings, Inc.

