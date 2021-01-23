European Textile Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The European textile chemicals market is estimated to witness a modest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Europe has some of the most developed countries and is one of the biggest markets for textiles, which makes the region a lucrative market for textile chemicals. Major factors contributing to the growth of the textile space in Europe include changing consumers’ shopping behavior such as a rise in demand for organic textile & fabrics and rising disposable income, which spurred the demand for textile chemicals in the region.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the region had to witness non-essential businesses closing in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Owing to such closures, the textile and apparel sectors took a severe hit with most of the brands putting a break to their manufacturing. This resulted in retail stores recording major losses, which had a negative impact on the overall textile chemicals industry in the region. However, the 4th quarter of 2020, witnessed the opening up of the textile industry, which resulted in the textile chemicals space gaining momentum slowly.

Furthermore, fast fashion has proven to be a lucrative sector in the apparel industry. Growth in demand has been aided by children requiring regular clothing, as school uniform is not worn in Germany. Parents, therefore, look for fashionable clothing at affordable prices as they are required to spend money on a variety of other items. This has bolstered the demand for textile chemicals in the apparel manufacturing segment.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Type and Application

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- AB Enzymes, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Europe Textile Chemicals Market Report Segment

By Type

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Others

By Application

Apparels

Automotive Textile Chemicals

Home Furnishing

Industrial Textile Chemicals

Others

By Raw Material

Synthetic (Polyester, Nylon)

Cotton

Wool & Cashmere

Silk

Rayon/Viscose

Other

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AB Enzymes GmbH

Achitex Minerva SpA

Archroma

Arkema SA

Borealis AG

CHT Germany GmbH

Covestro AG

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Giovanni Bozzetto SpA

INEOS AG

KemiraOyj

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Nouryon

Rudolf GmbH

Solvay SA

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

