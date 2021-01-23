Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The ICS security market size exceeded USD 2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period. The market growth is due to a significant increase in the number of vulnerabilities detected in ICS components across various industry segments.

Other critical systems such as propulsion and machinery management systems, cargo management systems, power control systems, SCADA systems, and access control systems are also at high risk of being attacked by cyber criminals. ICS security solutions from leading vendors in the ecosystem can be deployed and scaled quickly to reduce overall security management costs by effectively monitoring and mitigating operational technology (OT) risks across multiple facilities.

Key Market Players

ABB Ltd., BAE Systems, Bayshore Networks, Inc., Belden, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cyberbit, Dragos, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Labs, McAfee, LLC, Nozomi Networks, Inc., OT Claroty Ltd., Rolloos Industries B.V., Raytheon Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, SecurityMatters (Forescout Technologies Inc.), Siemens AG, Accenture plc (Symantec Corporation), and Trend Micro, Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable forecasts of market size. The predictions included in the report were derived using proven research methodology and assumptions. With it, the research report serves as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market including, but not limited to, regional markets, technologies, types, and applications.

Market Segmentation

By Security Type

· Network Security

· Application Security

· Endpoint Security

· Database Security

By Component

· Solution

· Service

By Application

· Power and Energy

· Critical Manufacturing

· Mining

· Water Utility

· Transportation

· Chemical

· Others

