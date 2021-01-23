US Online Gaming Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The US online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market across the region is attributed to the high popularity of online games among all age groups as a source of entertainment. However, the teenage population of the country is the major driver of the US online gaming market as the adoption of online games is significantly high among them.

As per the Entertainment Software Association of the US in 2019, more than 164 million (around 65%) adults in the US play video games and there is at least a gamer in around 75% of the household in the country. Around 63% of the total gamers also play with others. The availability of high-speed internet services, high penetration of smartphones, tablets, desktops, and gaming consoles across the country are some of the positive macro-economic factors for the market in the country.

Moreover, the country has a strong presence of various global online gaming market players such as Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft that are working in the gaming industry for decades. These companies are continuously updating their offerings to remain competitive in the market. For instance, Sony announced the launch of Play Station 5 by January 2021. Such offerings will aid in the expansion of the US online gaming market.

Additionally, the increasing innovation in offerings from the key industry players such as live streaming and gaming through social media platforms such as Facebook is also driving the growth of the market across the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Game Type

o By Device Type

o By Revenue Model

Competitive Landscape- Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games, Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Online Gaming Market Report Segment

By Game Type

Role-Playing Game

Action & Adventure Games

Racing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Other Games

By Device Type

Console

Computer

Mobile Devices

Others

By Revenue Model

Free Gaming Services

Paid Gaming Services

Company Profiles

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. (Luna)

Apple Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Microsoft Corp. (Xbox Game Studios)

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Gameloft SE

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Rockstar Games, Inc.

Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Wargaming Group Ltd.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

