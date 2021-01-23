Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7.3% during 2019-2025. Automated storage and retrieval systems are inventory management systems commonly used in manufacturing centers, distribution facilities and warehouses. It consists of a variety of computer control systems for automatically placing and searching loads from one site to another. Such systems are used to move large loads from one location to another, as they help to provide a fast, accurate and reliable low cost solution.

A full report of Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market/44939/

The following players are covered in this report:

By Type:

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

Carousel

Mid Load

By Function

Storage

Order Picking

Distribution

Assembly

Kitting

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Retail

Aviation

E-commerce

Others

