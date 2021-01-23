Global Fertility Monitors Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global fertility monitors market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period. There has been a change in the lifestyle of women as compared to the last decade across the globe. Excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking is considered one of the major factors that affect fertility in women. The excessive drinking of alcohol leads to a harmful effect on fertility and also increases the time length for the women to get pregnant. Female smokers have an earlier onset of menopause by approximately one to four years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and fatality in the US, accounting for more than 480,000 mortalities or about one in five fatalities, every year. Being overweight or underweight is one of the factors that affect hormone production and affects the ovulation process. The accurate weight of women is required to increase the frequency of ovulation.

Although, due to improper diet, women are suffering from irregular ovulation period. Along with this, the inaccurate diet and eating habits lead to several diseases, that indirectly affect the fertility of women. The women with a high body fat intend to produce too much estrogen and that causes an increase in infertility among the women. Similarly, a woman with less body fat produces insufficient estrogen, and this interferes with the menstrual cycle. Therefore, the infertility rate is affected by the change in the diet of women. Such irregular ovulation in women leads to the increase in demand for fertility monitors, to check for the best possible ovulation period according to the weight, age, and dietary habits of an individual.

Increasing First-Time Pregnancy Age is Acting as a Catalyst in the Market Growth

There has been increasing in the middle-aged population of the female as compared to that of the men from 1960-2016. The fertility of women decreases with the increase in age as there are several issues and changes in the body of women. According to the research, women’s age plays an important factor that affects women’s fertility and causes infertility.

The fertility of a woman starts to decline by the age of 30 and increases its pace by the age of 35. There are 5% of the chances of women to get pregnant by the age of 40. In countries such as Australia, China, India, the percentage of the middle-age population has increased. In 1960, the middle-aged population in China was 6% and it increased by 2% in 2016. Along with this, the rising modernization has led to an increase in first-time pregnancy age. When these two factors are coupled together, it leads to an increase in the demand for fertility monitors across the globe.

Global Fertility Monitors Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

Ovulation Predictor Monitor

Urine and Saliva-based Monitor

By Application

Female Fertility Monitor

Male Fertility Monitor

By End-User

Home Care

Fertility Clinics

Hospital

Global Fertility Monitors Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Ava AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Clearblue, a company of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

cyclotest, a company of UEBE Medical GmbH

EarlySense, Ltd.

Femometer

Geratherm Medical AG

Inito, a company of Samplytics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mira, a company of Quanovate Tech, Inc.

myLotus, a company of Concepta Diagnostics Ltd.

OvaCue, a company of Fairhaven Health, LLC

Ovatel

OvuSense, a company of Fertility Focus Inc.

Raiing Medical Co.

Sensiia

SpermCheck, a company of DNA Diagnostic Center, Inc.

Valley Electronics AG

