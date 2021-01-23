Global Fertility Monitors Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global fertility monitors market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period. There has been a change in the lifestyle of women as compared to the last decade across the globe. Excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking is considered one of the major factors that affect fertility in women. The excessive drinking of alcohol leads to a harmful effect on fertility and also increases the time length for the women to get pregnant. Female smokers have an earlier onset of menopause by approximately one to four years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and fatality in the US, accounting for more than 480,000 mortalities or about one in five fatalities, every year. Being overweight or underweight is one of the factors that affect hormone production and affects the ovulation process. The accurate weight of women is required to increase the frequency of ovulation.
Request a Free Sample of our Global Fertility Monitors Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fertility-monitors-market
Although, due to improper diet, women are suffering from irregular ovulation period. Along with this, the inaccurate diet and eating habits lead to several diseases, that indirectly affect the fertility of women. The women with a high body fat intend to produce too much estrogen and that causes an increase in infertility among the women. Similarly, a woman with less body fat produces insufficient estrogen, and this interferes with the menstrual cycle. Therefore, the infertility rate is affected by the change in the diet of women. Such irregular ovulation in women leads to the increase in demand for fertility monitors, to check for the best possible ovulation period according to the weight, age, and dietary habits of an individual.
A full Report of Global Fertility Monitors Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fertility-monitors-market
Increasing First-Time Pregnancy Age is Acting as a Catalyst in the Market Growth
There has been increasing in the middle-aged population of the female as compared to that of the men from 1960-2016. The fertility of women decreases with the increase in age as there are several issues and changes in the body of women. According to the research, women’s age plays an important factor that affects women’s fertility and causes infertility.
The fertility of a woman starts to decline by the age of 30 and increases its pace by the age of 35. There are 5% of the chances of women to get pregnant by the age of 40. In countries such as Australia, China, India, the percentage of the middle-age population has increased. In 1960, the middle-aged population in China was 6% and it increased by 2% in 2016. Along with this, the rising modernization has led to an increase in first-time pregnancy age. When these two factors are coupled together, it leads to an increase in the demand for fertility monitors across the globe.
Global Fertility Monitors Market- Segmentation
By Product Type
- Ovulation Predictor Monitor
- Urine and Saliva-based Monitor
By Application
- Female Fertility Monitor
- Male Fertility Monitor
By End-User
- Home Care
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospital
Global Fertility Monitors Market– Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Ava AG
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Clearblue, a company of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
- cyclotest, a company of UEBE Medical GmbH
- EarlySense, Ltd.
- Femometer
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Inito, a company of Samplytics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Mira, a company of Quanovate Tech, Inc.
- myLotus, a company of Concepta Diagnostics Ltd.
- OvaCue, a company of Fairhaven Health, LLC
- Ovatel
- OvuSense, a company of Fertility Focus Inc.
- Raiing Medical Co.
- Sensiia
- SpermCheck, a company of DNA Diagnostic Center, Inc.
- Valley Electronics AG
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fertility-monitors-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404