Vibration Sensors Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The vibration sensor market is valued at $2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% from 2020 to 2025. Several key factors driving the growth of this market are the increased adoption of automatic condition monitoring technology for smart factory development, and the increased use of wireless systems for machine condition monitoring. , Continuous transition from preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance, increasing demand for vibration sensors in new applications.

Companies covered

Baker Hughes Company (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), SKF (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Switzerland) Omron Corp. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), National Instruments (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Dytran Instruments, Inc. – total 20 major players have been covered

Vibration Sensors Market Segments

By Type

Accelerometers

Proximity Probes

Displacement Sensors

Velocity Sensors

By Monitoring Process

Online Vibration Monitoring

Portable Vibration Monitoring

Vibration sensors Market, by Equipment

Embedded Systems

Vibration Analyzers

Vibration Meters

By Industry

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Metals and Mining

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Semiconductors and Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Others (machine manufacturing, cement, railways, marine, and pulp and paper industries)

