Equipment Monitoring Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Equipment Monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Equipment monitoring is the process of observing various parameters such as lubrication, vibration and disturbance of equipment, GPS and noise monitoring, etc. The main purpose of equipment monitoring is to improve system performance. Equipment monitoring consists of online and portable monitoring systems. For online monitoring systems, data can be accessed in real time than portable equipment monitoring. It is applied in a variety of industries such as automotive, chemical and others.

The following players are covered in this report:

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

SKF

National Instruments

Parker Hannifin

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa

Flir Systems

Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

SPM Instrument

Fluke Corporation

Analog Devices

Equipment Monitoring Market is Segmented By Type

Vibration Monitoring

Thermal Monitoring

Noise Monitoring

Lubrication Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring

Others

Equipment Monitoring Market is Segmented By Process

Online Equipment Monitoring

Portable Equipment Monitoringa

Key Questions Answered by Equipment Monitoring Market Report

What was the Equipment Monitoring Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Equipment Monitoring Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Equipment Monitoring Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

