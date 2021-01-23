Public Safety and Security Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The Global Public Safety & Security Market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report contains data from 2018 and 2017. This market rise may be due to an increase. Awareness of the importance of security, replacement of obsolete architecture and increasing exploration of dangerous industries. Various cyber threats and cyber attacks, as well as terrorism driving market growth, are on the rise.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (By Solution, By Service, By Technology, By Vertical, By Deployment Mode, By Software Type)

Public Safety and Security Market Major Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global public safety and security market are Cisco Systems. Inc., IBM, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT International GmbH, Nokia, ESRI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HEXAGON, Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Paessler AG, ALE International, Siemens, Raytheon Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ferranti Technologies among others.

Global Public Safety and Security Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Critical Communication Network

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and recovery System

By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Vertical

Homeland Security

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Software Type

Record Management Software

Investigation Management

Location Management Solutions

Criminal Intelligence

Crime Analysis

Key Questions Answered by Global Public Safety And Security Market Report

What was the Global Public Safety and Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Global Public Safety and Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Public Safety and Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

