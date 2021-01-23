Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market size to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2019 to USD 9.4 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period

The adoption of cloud-based technologies is increasing in the global oil and gas industry and as a result the market growth is accelerating. Rapid industrialization and increase in living standards, sharp increase in demand for crude oil and natural gas and its derivatives, cost optimization

Major vendors in the global oil and gas cloud applications market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), AspenTech (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Workday (US), ABB (Switzerland), IFS (Sweden), Infor (US), Risk Edge Solutions (India), Seven Lakes Solutions (US),

By Operation:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Deployment Type:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Applications Oil Gas industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Applications Oil Gas Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

