Cloud Backup Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Cloud Backup Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.30 billion in 2017 to USD 4.13 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26%.

The creation of massive amounts of data, lower cost and higher efficiency than on-premises backup, and increasing SaaS adoption drives the demand for cloud backup. The market is expanding with the advent of new applications and technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing.

The major vendors providing cloud backup are Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland), Asigra Inc. (Canada), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), Carbonite, Inc. (US), Code42 Software, Inc. (US), Datto, Inc. (US), Druva Software (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM; US), Iron Mountain Incorporated (US),

By Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Telecom and Communication Service Provider

Managed Service Provider

Others

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Backup industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Backup Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Backup Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Backup Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Backup Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

