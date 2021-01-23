Cloud Billing Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Cloud Billing Market size to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period

The increase in cloud payment registrations has emerged as one of the strongest factors for adoption of cloud payment tools and services in several regions. Factors like increased international student mobility, government initiatives and increased funding are expected to create ample opportunities for cloud billing vendors.

The major vendors offering cloud billing solutions and services globally are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce(US), Zuora(US), Aria System(US), BillingPlatform(US), Recurly(US), Jamcracker(US), Cerillion(UK), CGI(Canada), ConnectWise(US), Zoho(India),

Cloud Billing Market by Application

• Account Management

• Revenue Management

• Customer Management

• Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Billing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Billing Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Billing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Billing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Billing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

