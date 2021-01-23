Cloud ITSM Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Cloud ITSM market size is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 21%

Cloud-based ITSM is a cloud management service that enables organizations to do everything from planning to operation of information technology (IT) services. Cloud-based ITSM handles the execution of information technology services specifically tailored to customer needs.

The cloud ITSM market is dominated by companies such as ServiceNow (US), BMC Software (US), Cherwell Software (US), Broadcom (US), Ivanti (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Axios Systems (US), Citrix Systems (US), Hornbill (UK), Microsoft (US),

Based on the component:

Solutions

Services

Based on organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud ITSM industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud ITSM Market Report

1. What was the Cloud ITSM Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud ITSM Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud ITSM Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

