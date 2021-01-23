Cloud Based Business Analytics Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Cloud Based Business Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 65.4 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period.

Increasing data connectivity through hybrid and multi-cloud environments, cost advantages of cloud-based analytics solutions, increasing digitization trends, and significant growth in big data are key factors that add value to cloud analytics services. Opportunities for companies operating in various sectors of the Cloud Analytics Market.

The key players operating in the global cloud-based business analytics software market include Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com Inc., Qlik-Tech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

By End User

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

By Application

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Based Business Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Based Business Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Based Business Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Based Business Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Based Business Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

