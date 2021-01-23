European Online Gaming Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The European online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The largest market for the online gaming industry in the region includes Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and UK. These countries have a significantly high penetration of smartphones, desktops, gaming consoles which support the adoption of new games in the region. In addition to this, the high spending power of the people across the region is also a positive factor for market growth.

Furthermore, the market is poised to experience significant growth in online betting, gambling, and casino marker during the forecast period. According to the estimation of the European Gaming and Betting Association, the online gambling market across the country is estimated to experience a rise in revenue from around $26.0 billion in 20018 to $34.3 billion in 2022. Technological innovation has made online gambling and casino accessible to people across Europe anytime anywhere. Additionally, the changing regulatory landscapes in European countries as most countries have dedicated regulation for online gambling activities are also driving the online gaming industry in the region. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has also assisted Europe’s online gaming market with an increasing number of users and average time spent on online gaming activities including online casino games.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Game Type

By Device Type

By Revenue Model

Regions Covered-

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Valve Corp., Microsoft Corp. (Xbox Game Studios), Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Gameloft SE, Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Online gaming Market Report Segment

By Game Type

Role-Playing Game

Action & Adventure Games

Racing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Other Games

By Device Type

Console

Computer

Mobile Devices

Others

By Revenue Model

Free Gaming Services

Paid Gaming Services

Company Profiles

Amazon Inc. (Luna)

Apple Inc.

Gameloft SE

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Microsoft Corp. (Xbox Game Studios)

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Rockstar Games, Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Sega Corp.

Square Enix Co., Ltd.

THQ Nordic GmbH (Embracer Group AB)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Valve Corp.

Wargaming Group Ltd.

