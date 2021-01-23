Essential Oil Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global essential oils market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. Essential oils are concentrated hydrophobic liquids extracted from various plant sources using distillation. There are many different types of essential oils on the market, including orange, lemon, peppermint, corn mint, citronella, spearmint, cloves and eucalyptus. They are used in a variety of foods and beverages to add fragrance to the product. Essential oils are also used in personal care and cosmetics due to their beneficial properties such as antibacterial, antifungal, disinfecting, healing and anti-inflammatory. , Get better sleep, soothe nausea and repel insects. Most essential oils also have antiseptic properties.

The following players are covered in this report:

G Baldwin & Co (UK)

doTerra (US)

Rocky Mountains Oil (US)

Young Living Essential Oils (US)

Mountain Rose Herbs (US)

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Khadi Natural (India)

Edens Garden (US)

Frontier Natural Products Co-op (US)

Plant Therapy Essential Oils (US)

Florihana Distillerie (France)

Biolandes (France)

Essential Oil Market is Segmented By Games

Orange

Eucalyptus

Cornmint

Peppermint

Citronella

Lemon

Lime

Clove

Spearmint

Others

Essential Oil Market is Segmented By Platform

Food and Beverages

Medical

Cleaning and Home

Spa and Relaxation

Others

