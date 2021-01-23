China Online Gaming Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

China online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country is the largest market for the gaming industry globally with a huge population of around 700 million gamers in the country. Well-developed internet infrastructure, high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and laptops/desktops are also supporting China online gaming industry. Domestic companies have dominance in the country led by Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Additionally, the popularity of e-sports is quite high in the country. For some years, the government is also supporting it to generate revenue. For instance, in February 2019, the Chinese government has officially recognized the roles of “esports professionals” and “esports operators” as official job titles in the country.
In addition to this, esports-related majors have also been added as a course at various national colleges across the country to professionally train young gamers. Moreover, in November 2018, Hangzhou’s government opened an esports town covering 17,000 square meters made with a cost of around $280 million. The esports park was estimated to attract over 10,000 esports professionals to the city and generate $140 million in tax revenues. Additionally, the country is also planning to add esports events in the 2022 Asian Games that are scheduled to be held in China.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Game Type
- By Device Type
- By Revenue Model
- Competitive Landscape- Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., The9 Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA
China Online Gaming Market Report Segment
By Game Type
- Role-Playing Game
- Action & Adventure Games
- Racing Games
- Simulation Games
- Strategy Games
- Sports Games
- Other Games
By Device Type
- Console
- Computer
- Mobile Devices
- Others
By Revenue Model
- Free Gaming Services
- Paid Gaming Services
Company Profiles
- 37 Online Games
- Beijing Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd.
- Giant Network Group Co. Ltd.
- Igg Inc.
- KongZhong Corp.
- Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd.
- NetEase, Inc.
- Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Perfect World Co., Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The9 Limited
- THQ Nordic GmbH (Embracer Group AB)
- Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co., Ltd.
