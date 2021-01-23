Asia Pacific Online Gaming Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific online gaming market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Ease to access games through electronic devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones is one of the major factors for the high popularity of online gaming among people.

Moreover, increasing number of millennials, rising urbanization especially the development of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and expanding internet spectrum in those cities are also supporting factors for the market growth. As per the International Telecommunication Union, more than 2.0 billion people were using the internet in Asia-Pacific region in 2019 as compared to just 889 million in 2010. Further, the number has seen a dramatic increasing owing to the lockdown imposed by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online game’s popularity is considerably high and increases day by day across the smartphone devices as it provides the flexibility of time and uses to the consumers. Therefore, the rapidly increasing penetration of smartphones will also impact the growth of the Asia-Pacific online gaming industry during the forecast period.

In addition to this, the high popularity of e-sports events coupled with the live streaming of gamer through various applications such as YouTube is also fuelling its adoption. Moreover, the addition of advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology as well as online gaming facilities on social media platforms will also surge the Asia-Pacific online gaming market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Game Type

By Device Type

By Revenue Model

Regions Covered-

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- NXC Corp., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd, Nintendo Co. Ltd

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Online gaming Market Report Segment

By Game Type

Role-Playing Game

Action & Adventure Games

Racing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Other Games

By Device Type

Console

Computer

Mobile Devices

Others

By Revenue Model

Free Gaming Services

Paid Gaming Services

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

37 Online Games

Amazon Inc. (Luna)

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Capcom Co., Ltd.

Com2uS Corp.

Doubleu Games Co Ltd.

Krafton Inc.

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Microsoft Corp. (Xbox Game Studios)

NetEase, Inc.

Netmarble Corp.

Nihon Falcom Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Nippon Ichi Software, Inc

NXC Corp.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment Sa

Wargaming Group Ltd.

