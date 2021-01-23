Private LTE Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Private LTE Market size exceeded USD 2 billion globally in 2018 and is estimated to grow at over 30% CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

The growth of the private LTE market is due to the increasing deployment of private LTE networks among public safety agencies. These networks allow you to improve situational awareness, reduce response times and obtain more accurate information. To effectively respond to emergency situations, public safety agencies and Emergency Service Provider Organizations (ESPOs) are deploying private LTE networks to provide secure, mission-critical voice, video, and data. For example, in October 2018, Halton Police in Canada partnered with Motorola Solutions to deploy a public safety LTE wireless network for emergency responders. Adding a secure wireless network allowed respondents to share information for context awareness. With the growing demand for secure private networks that provide high operational efficiency with low latency and low cost, it is expected that private LTE networks will be deployed in several end-use enterprises. However, the issue of interoperability between various network platforms is an important challenge in the industry.

Private LTE Market Segmentations

Based on Component

Infrastructure

Services

Based on Technology:

FDD

TDD

Based on Deployment Model:

Centralized

Distributed

Based on Frequency Band:

Licensed

Unlicensed

Shared spectrum

Based on End-user:

Utilities

Mining

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Healthcare

Others*

Key Market Players

Nokia( Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE(China), NEC(Japan), Affirmed Networks(US), Athonet (Italy) Samsung (South Korea), Redline communications(Canada), Airspan (US), Boingo Wireless (US), ASOCS (Israel), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Comba (Hong Kong), CommScope (US), Druid Software (Ireland), ExteNet Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Lemko (US), Mavenir(US), Quortus (UK), Star Solutions (Canada), Tecore (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), Wireless Excellence (UK), Accelleran (Belgium), Air-Lynx (France), Altiostar (US), Amarisoft (France), Baicells Technologies (US), Celona (US), IPLOOK (Hong Kong), JMA Wireless (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Phluido (US), NetNumber (US), JI Technology(Japan), Verizon (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Future Technologies (US), Ambra Solutions(Canada), URSYS (Australia), Geoverse (US), and Cradlepoint (US).

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

