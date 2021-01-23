Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow from USD 16.87 Billion in 2016to USD 29.16 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 11% from 2016 to 2025.

Factors such as increasing number of aircraft orders, growing regional economies, modernization of aircraft programs to reduce aircraft operational cost and increasing demand for air travel are expected to drive the global aircraft cabin interiors market.

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Segmentations

By Type

Aircraft Seating

In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC)

Aircraft Cabin Lighting

Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Aircraft Interior Panels

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

Business Jets

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

By End-User

OEM

Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)

Aftermarket

Key Market Players

Zodiac Aerospace

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Cobham plc

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Global Eagle Entertainment

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Thales Group

Geven Spa

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report

What was the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

