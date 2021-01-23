US Online Music Streaming Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US online music streaming market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The high purchasing power of the people in the country is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, COVID-19 and related lockdowns in the country have also surged the market in 2020 in the country. Some of the major players operating in the country include Google LLC, Apple Inc., Spotify AB among others.

Google is one of the largest players in the music streaming industry operating mainly through YouTube. YouTube generates revenue through advertisement services as well as paid subscriptions. In 2019, as estimate, YouTube generated around $5.0 billion from ads alone and a large share of the overall advertisement is from music streaming. Besides, the company also earns from paid subscriptions. Spotify AB, one of the major online music streaming apps, generated a revenue of around $3.1 billion from the US in 2019 as compared to around $2.2 billion in 2019. The country holds the largest market for the company all across the globe for the last three years at least and similar trends are expected to be maintained during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Service

By Content-Type

By Platform

By End-User

By Revenue Model

Regions Covered- US

Competitive Landscape- Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google LLC., Spotify AB, SoundCloud Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Online Music Streaming Market Report Segment

By Service

On-Demand streaming

Live Streaming

By Content-Type

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

By Platform

Browsers

Applications

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Company Profiles

com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Deezer SA

Google LLC

iHeartMedia, Inc.

Jango, Inc.

LiveXLive, Corp.

Pandora Media, Inc.

SoundCloud Ltd.

Spotify AB

Tidal (Aspiro AB)

