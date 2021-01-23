Ethernet Storage Fabric Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global Ethernet Storage Fabric market is expected to record a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2019-2025. Ethernet storage fabric is a connectivity technology designed to provide a high level of efficiency and fast networking. This technology is based on the fast connectivity of Ethernet combined with the availability of high-performance storage components. This technology is ideal for handling large data transfers with very low latency, making it an ideal solution for hyper converged infrastructure and large enterprises. Ethernet storage fabric provides optimum speed, flexibility, and efficient storage network solutions. Ethernet storage fabric operates on purpose-built switches, which provide a high level of performance, zero packet loss, and low latencies. Ethernet storage fabric possesses various characteristics such as high performance, intelligence, and efficiency.

The following players are covered in this report:

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu

Allied Telesis Holdings

Lenovo Group

D-Link

Ethernet Storage Fabric Market is Segmented By Games

Hardware

Software

Ethernet Storage Fabric Market is Segmented By Platform

Aerospace

Manufacturing and Processing

Oil and Gas

Power and Utilities

Mining

Others

