European Food Safety Testing Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The European Food Safety Testing Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Food safety is a trust attribute as it cannot be observed by consumers before or after purchasing a product. Therefore, test methods such as traceability, microbiological quality have been implemented at both European and national level to ensure effective monitoring and overall control. Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of food and its contents. It is performed to provide information on various properties, including the structure, composition, and physicochemical properties of food.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Tüv Süd, Als Limited

Intertek Group Plc

Tüv Nord Group

Symbio Laboratories

Qima

Pacific Lab Services

Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd.

Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Mérieux Nutrisciences

Food Safety Net Services

European Food Safety Testing Market is Segmented By Types

Allergen Testing

Pathogens Testing

Gmo Testing

Mycotoxins Testing

Nutritional Labelling

Heavy Metals Testing

Pesticides Testing

European Food Safety Testing Market is Segmented By Technology

Conventional

Rapid

Key Questions Answered by European Food Safety Testing Market Report

What was the European Food Safety Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of European Food Safety Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the European Food Safety Testing Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

