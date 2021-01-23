EV Connectors Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global EV connector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2025. The EV (Electric Vehicle) connector is an electric vehicle charging connector through which power is transferred from the charging base to the electric vehicle. The design and specifications of the EV connector depend on the charging speed of electric vehicles and charging stations, which include slow charging, fast charging, and fast charging. The EV connector helps establish the connection of the electric vehicle battery with the charging pole where the power is synchronized with the battery.

The following players are covered in this report:

YAZAKI

TE CONNECTIVITY

SUMITOMO

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

HUBER+SUHNER

TESLA

BOSCH

ITT

AMPHENOL

SIEMENS AG

ABB

Fujikura

EV Connectors Market is Segmented By Types

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

Rapid Charger

EV Connectors Market is Segmented By Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Questions Answered by EV Connectors Market Report

What was the EV Connectors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of EV Connectors Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the EV Connectors Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

