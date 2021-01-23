Excitation System Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global excitation system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% from 2019 to 2025. Excitation system refers to the system used to provide the required field current to the rotor. Synchronous mechanical winding. The excitation current is provided by an excitation system consisting of autonomous voltage regulators, exciters, power system stabilizers, limiting and protection devices. It is basically used for reliability of operation, ease of maintenance, stability and fast transient response in all service conditions. Excitation systems fall into three main categories: DC rectifier excitation, alternator supply rectifier excitation systems, and static excitation systems.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Rolls Royce

Voith

Tenel

Basler Electric

Konear Inem

Altex Electric

Automation Electronics India

Amtech Power

Andritz

Siemens

GE

VEO OY

Excitation System Market is Segmented By Types

Analog

Digital

Excitation System Market is Segmented By Application

Synchronous Generators

Synchronous Machines

