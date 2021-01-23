Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The European fuel cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.98% during 2019-2025. Automotive and portable applications are the major drivers of fuel cells in the market. In addition, Europe has strict regulations on toxic substances and carbon emissions, which have strengthened the market growth. Fuel cells are used to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Fuel cells are used as a source of heat and electricity in buildings and also as a source of power for electric motors that drive vehicles. They are also heavily used as forklifts, trucks mainly used to lift and transport heavy objects. Fuel cells do not require external charging and can generate electricity as long as fuel and oxygen are supplied.

The following players are covered in this report:

Fuel Cell Energy

Hydrogenics

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Kyocera

Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market is Segmented By Fuel Cell Technologies

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Other Fuel Cell Technologies

Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market is Segmented By Application

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

Key Questions Answered by Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market Report

What was the Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

