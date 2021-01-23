Europe Power Rental Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The European power leasing market is expected to grow at an annual average of 11.9%. Power rental equipment is used for atmospheric, prime, continuous and peak shaving applications in a variety of end-use sectors such as utilities, oil and gas, construction, mining, manufacturing, transportation, data centers and events. The main drivers of the European power rental market are mainly due to increased power loss due to aging infrastructure and limited power supply in rural areas. Economic slowdown and uncertainty in commodity prices can hinder market growth. Power lease is defined as renting a generator set for power generation and is powered by gas, diesel or other fuel. It is used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications. Lack of power supply will ultimately increase the use of power rental equipment. This will lead to the growth of this market

The following players are covered in this report:

Aggreko

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT)

Atlas Copco

Bredenoord

Loxam

Boels Rental

Zwart Techniek

Others

Europe Power Rental Market is Segmented By Type

Diesel

Gas

Europe Power Rental Market is Segmented By Application

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Europe Power Rental Market Report

What was the Europe Power Rental Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Europe Power Rental Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Europe Power Rental Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

