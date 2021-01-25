Automotive Heat Shield Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The Automotive Heat Shield market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Modern cars require less space and limited space, increased power and reduced weight. Therefore, the heat shield must be light and low density. The weight of the vehicle has become a strong factor for some manufacturers, such as Land Rover, to start making cars out of lightweight materials, primarily aluminum, to reduce weight.

Population growth, improved economic conditions and ease of credit are several factors involved in increasing the number of cars worldwide. All cars with an engine capacity of 1.6 liters or more contain heat sinks, so the automotive heat sink market is growing rapidly. The global luxury automobile market size has grown by 78% over the past decade, increasing the number of vehicles and further driving the automotive heat sink market.

A full report of Automotive Heat Shield Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-heat-shield-market/25163/#ert_pane1-0

Automotive Heat Shield Market Segmentations

The global automotive heat shield market is segmented on the basis of product, by type, by application, by vehicle type and by sales channel. Based on product, the market is segmented by exhaust and header wrap, thermal and heat shield sleeving, turbo heat shields, exhaust heat shield insulation, heat shield and thermal barriers, spark plug boot heat shield. Based on type the market is segmented as rigid heat shield, flexible heat shield, textile heat shield. On basis of application the market is segmented under chasis, under bonnet, engine compartment, exhaust system, turbocharger. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle. Based on sale channel the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive heat shield market is consolidated. Some of the major players dominating the market are ElringKlinger AG, Autoneum Holding AG, Dana Incorporated, and Lydall Inc. among others.

In 2018, Lydall Inc. announced plans to form Lydall Thermal/Acoustical Solutions through the combination of its existing Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fiber businesses, to successfully meet increasing demands of reducing noise, heat, vibration, and harshness across automotive and industrial platforms, globally.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Heat Shield MarketReport

What was the Automotive Heat Shield Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automotive Heat Shield Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Heat Shield Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404