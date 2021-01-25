IoT in Smart Cities Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global IoT of smart city market size is expected to grow from $111.3 billion in 2020 to $260 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period. The increase in government initiatives and PPP models to provide advanced services to citizens, as well as the increasing adoption of connected smart technologies are expected to drive market growth. However, the lack of advances in telecommunications technology and reduced operational efficiencies in developing countries are among the factors that hinder industry growth.

Globally, the demand for IoT services has grown rapidly over the past few years. The demand for this market has further increased as the introduction of new technologies based on IoT platforms and the increasing integration of IoT services have increased. Moreover, the increase in government programs for smart cities is considered a key sector for the growth of this market.

IoT in Smart Cities Market Segmentations

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Solution

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Location System

Network Management

Security

Data Management

Reporting and Analytics

By Services

Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Application

Smart Transportation

Smart Building

Smart Utilities

Smart Citizen Services

Key Players

Some of the foremost players in the Smart City market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (China), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IoT in Smart Cities Market Report

What was the IoT in Smart Cities Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of IoT in Smart Cities Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IoT in Smart Cities Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

