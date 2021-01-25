IoT in Smart Cities Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The automotive HUD market is estimated to be worth USD 866 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,372 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 31% over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased customer awareness of road and vehicle safety in emerging markets, the demand for improved vehicle consumer experience, and high growth in the luxury and luxury automotive sectors.

Market demand is directly increasing as the automotive sector is booming due to increased car sales. The growing adoption of advanced in-vehicle navigation and other advanced systems for better driver assistance is accelerating the market growth. It is also likely that the market demand will increase during the forecast period as the demand for safety and warning systems to minimize crash rates increases. However, the high installation cost of HUD is expected to hinder market growth.

Automotive Head Up Display Market segmentation:

By Type

Windshield Projected HUD

Combiner Projected HUD

By Application

Premium Car

Luxury Car

Mid Segment Car

Others

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Robert Bosch

Panasonic

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiki

Pioneer Corporation

Yazaki

Harman

Garmin

