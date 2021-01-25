Public Safety-LTE Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The value of the public safety LTE market was USD 1266.47 million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 72,59.33 million in 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2019 to 2025.

Seamless connectivity and higher speeds provided by public safety LTE technology, increasing demand for unattended operations, eliminating connectivity issues between networks, and remote surveillance facilities are likely to lead the market during the forecast year. The Global Public Safety LTE Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments, trends, drivers, limitations, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

Key Players Operating in Global Public Safety LTE Market

Airbus SE

Airspan

AT&T, Inc.

Bittium Corporation

Cobham Wireless

Ericsson

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hytera Communications Corporation

KT Corporation

Kyocera

Leonardo

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sonim Technologies

Sierra Wireless

ZTE Corporation

Public Safety-LTE market segmentation:

Based on Infrastructure & Services

Infrastructure

Service

Based on Deployment Model

Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Hybrid LTE

Based on Application

Law Enforcement & Border Control

Firefighting Services

Emergency Medical Services

Disaster Management

Based on End User:

Public Safety Agencies

Industrial

Transport

Utilities

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Public Safety-LTE Market Report

What was the Public Safety-LTE Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Public Safety-LTE Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Public Safety-LTE Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

