Narrowband-IoT Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global narrowband IoT market reached nearly USD 580 million in 2019. The narrowband IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The growing preference for energy-efficient narrowband IoT modules is helping the narrowband IoT market grow as it helps ensure long battery life with minimal power for signal processing applications.
NB IoT (Narrowband-IoT) is an evolving wireless IoT networking system that can connect IoT devices over limited and wider areas of bandwidth that are difficult to reach manually.
Company Profile
The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global narrowband-IoT market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:
- Huawei
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)
- Nordic Semiconductor
- Samsung Electronics
- Intel
- ZTE Microelectronics
- Mediatek
- A Sony Group Company
- A Goodix Company
- Riot MicroBiomatters Ltd.
- Others
Narrowband-IoT Market Segmentations
By Application Software
- Security solutions
- Real Time Streaming Analytics
- Soil monitoring solutions
- Asset tracking solutions
- Logistics tracking solutions
- Smart Parking Management Solutions
- Others
By Technology Service
- Managed
- Professional
By Vertical
- Agriculture
- Logistics and Transportation
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail
- Others
By Smart Applications
- Smart Governance
- Smart Metering
- Smart Buildings
- Smart Asset Tracking
- Others
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Narrowband-IoT Market Report
- What was the Narrowband-IoT Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Narrowband-IoT Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Narrowband-IoT Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
