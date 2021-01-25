Narrowband-IoT Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global narrowband IoT market reached nearly USD 580 million in 2019. The narrowband IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The growing preference for energy-efficient narrowband IoT modules is helping the narrowband IoT market grow as it helps ensure long battery life with minimal power for signal processing applications.

NB IoT (Narrowband-IoT) is an evolving wireless IoT networking system that can connect IoT devices over limited and wider areas of bandwidth that are difficult to reach manually.

Company Profile

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global narrowband-IoT market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:

Huawei

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)

Nordic Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Intel

ZTE Microelectronics

Mediatek

A Sony Group Company

A Goodix Company

Riot MicroBiomatters Ltd.

Others

Narrowband-IoT Market Segmentations

By Application Software

Security solutions

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Soil monitoring solutions

Asset tracking solutions

Logistics tracking solutions

Smart Parking Management Solutions

Others

By Technology Service

Managed

Professional

By Vertical

Agriculture

Logistics and Transportation

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Others

By Smart Applications

Smart Governance

Smart Metering

Smart Buildings

Smart Asset Tracking

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Narrowband-IoT Market Report

What was the Narrowband-IoT Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Narrowband-IoT Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Narrowband-IoT Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

