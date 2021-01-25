Global Compound Feed Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global compound feed market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during the forecast period. The increasing livestock population have significantly increased the demand for compound feed. The livestock population is increasing across Asia-Pacific countries due to the increasing demand for meat and growing dairy farming sector. As per the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), in India, the total livestock population increased from 512.1 million in 2012 to 535.8 million in 2019. The country is engaged in a large amount of milk production, which results in the increasing focus on the health of cattle. This contributes to the rising demand for compound feed in cattle to meet nutritional requirements and optimize animal health and performance. As per the NDDB, milk-producing animals should be fed 2 kg of compound feed for body maintenance and extra 500 grams to buffaloes and 400 grams to cows for every litre of milk produced. Growing animals should be fed 1 to 1.5 kg of compound feed every day. Therefore, the growing livestock population is supporting to drive the market growth in the country.

<span “=”” style=’box-sizing: border-box; border-radius: 0px !important’>Request a Free Sample of our Global Compound Feed Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/compound-feed-market

Further, in Vietnam, livestock is one of the fastest-growing sub-sectors of agricultural production. Over the last 10 years, livestock production in Vietnam has undergone major changes. As per the FFTC Agricultural Policy Platform (FFTC-AP), in 2018, the total production of livestock meat reached 5.37 million tons, a rise of 11% from 2015, of this pork increased by 9.3%, the beef increased by 11.7%, chicken increased by 20.8%. The production of milk increased by 29.4% from 2015 and reached 936 thousand tons in 2018, and the production of eggs grew by 31.2% from 2015. The country is facing a serious concern about animal health and importing a large proportion of feed products which costs high to the country.

Therefore, the industrial feed production in the country reached 24.48 million tons in 2017, compared to 15.85 million tons in 2015. In 2017, the country has 209 animal feed factories, which includes 145 domestic-invested factories and 64 foreign factories. This, in turn, leads to the emerging production of compound feed in the country to deliver appropriate nutrition to the animals. Proper animal nutrition has crucial importance in the food chain. Compound feed plays an important role to ensure food safety along the whole aquaculture and livestock production and supply chain. Cattle feed contains minerals and vitamins, protein, and energy, which is required for the growth, maintenance and production of milk in animals. It is beneficial to feed additional compound feed to pregnant animals for proper development of the foetus. Owing to the significant advantages associated with the compound feed, it is significantly used in animals to ensure their proper health, which in turn, is encouraging the growth of the global compound feed market.

A full Report of Global Compound Feed Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/compound-feed-market

Global Compound Feed Market- Segmentation

By Animal Type

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

By Ingredient

Supplements

Minerals and Vitamins

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Amino Acids

Acidifiers and Enzymes

Others

Cereals

Cakes & Meals

By-Products

Global Compound Feed Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd. (CPF)

ERBER AG

Feed One Co., Ltd.

ForFarmers N.V.

Guangdong HAID Group Co., Ltd.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Neovia Group

New Hope Group

Novus International, Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk.

Roquette Frères

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

United Animal Health, Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/compound-feed-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404