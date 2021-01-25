Global Smart Display Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for smart display is projected to have considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth mainly backed by the rising trend of smart display solutions in the commercial sector coupled with the continuous deployment of advanced technologies in the market, which includes smart assistant TV and smart signage. In recognition of the importance of smart signage to advertising and marketing strategy, POPAI, an international trade association established for the marketing at the retail industry, has developed a digital signage Group to encourage the adoption of smart signage technologies and applications. Moreover, there are some groups and initiatives across the globe that are calling for interoperability to enable the rollout of large-scale smart signage networks, so as to foster innovative applications and avoid vendor lock-in. Moreover, integration of IoT and AI in smart homes further provides significant opportunity to the smart display market

The global smart display market is segmented based on product type and industry. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into smart signage, smart home display, smart mirror display, and other(interactive kiosk). The smart home display segment is projected to have considerable growth owing to the growing demand of smart devices and introduction of AI and IoT technologies in smart home related devices such as smart speakers and smart TV. On the basis of industry the market is further segregated into automotive, retail, residential, hospitality, sports & entertainment, and other.

Global Smart Display Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Signage

Smart home display

Smart Mirror

Other(Interactive kiosk)

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Retail

Residential

Hospitality

Sports and Entertainment

Other(Transportation)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Gentex Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Harman International Industries Inc

Intel Corp.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Sharp Electronics Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

