Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Asia-Pacific home gym equipment market is estimated to witness a strong CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Market growth is supported by higher competition, reluctance to visit gyms, greater health concerns, and increased consciousness for fitness in the region. Major countries include China, India, and Japan. International vendors are expected to further invest in the region as Asia-Pacific creates opportunities in the market with innovations and lower manufacturing costs.

The increased consciousness about health and hygiene during COVID-19 is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The sales of jump ropes and dumbbells also increased by more than 50% year-on-year during Q1 2020, while rowing machines and yoga mats experienced a double-rate surge in sales in the country. Sales of fitness equipment including push-up bars, power twisters, and stretch ropes rose sharply in April and May 2020 in the Asia-Pacific.

There was a supply chain disruption and impact on economic activity in the region, as China is one of the major exporters of raw materials to various countries. It is also a manufacturing hub for many vendors who outsource their products due to low labor costs in the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Adidas AG, Amer Sports; Decathlon S.A.; Dyaco; Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.; and TECHNOGYM S.p. A.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Cardio Equipment

o Ellipticals

o Treadmills

o Exercise Bikes

o Others

Strength Training Equipment

o Free Weights

o Barbells & Ladders

o Extension

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Asia-Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

o Overview

o Product Portfolio

o Recent Activities

Amer Sports Corp.

BFT Fitness Co.,Ltd.

Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

Decathlon S.A.

Dyaco International

Fitness World

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.

Nelco (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Realleader Fitness Co., Ltd.

SportsArt, Inc.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A.

