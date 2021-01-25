European Home Gym Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

European home gym equipment is estimated to record a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Europe’s home gym equipment market is extremely competitive with the presence of numerous local and global companies. Marketing strategies that rely heavily on product innovation, expansion into various countries, and collaborations with different companies to extend the product range are contributors. Manufacturing in Europe is expensive compared to other regions, but it is known for its quality products, which is an added advantage in the home gym equipment industry. But the higher cost of manufacturing in the region increases the overall cost of products, which creates a challenge in the market.

Further, Europe is one of the main geographies in terms of revenue in the global home gym equipment market with established vendors, growth in penetration rates in fitness at home, and innovative products to serve customers better. In Q1 2020, fitness clubs were booming, but in Q2 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the fitness market and health facilities, which increased the prevalence of home gym equipment through to Q3 2020. Also, digitally innovative products such as online classes and fitness apps are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered – by Product Type and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Amer Sports, Dyaco, Implus LLC, Nautilus, Inc., and TECHNOGYM S.p. A.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19forecast

o Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Cardio Equipment

o Ellipticals

o Treadmills

o Exercise Bikes

o Others

Strength Training Equipment

o Free Weights

o Barbells & Ladders

o Extension

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

o Overview

o Product Portfolio

o Recent Activities

Amer Sports Corp.

Anytime Leisure, Ltd.

Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

Decathlon S.A.

Dyaco International

Implus LLC

Nautilus, Inc.

Origin Fitness, Ltd.

SportsArt, Inc.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A.

Tunturi New FitnessB.V.

