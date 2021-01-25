Indian Home Gym Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Indian home gym equipment market is estimated to exhibit a steady CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several growth opportunities for the home gym equipment category in India. Some of the major ones include increasing awareness for health and wellness products and lifestyle, particularly due to COVID-19, increase in income levels, purchasing power, and consumption of fitness products, investments by international vendors, among more.

Further, strength training equipment will grow owing to the heightened awareness of fitness and higher penetration rates in major countries such as the US, India, Germany, and the UK. In India, dumbbells and weightlifting equipment are in high demand. Online platforms providing training videos as well as e-commerce platforms specializing in strength training are witnessing high demand during COVID-19 globally. For instance, in June 2020, Amazon and other e-commerce retailers exhausted their stocks of barbells and dumbbells in India. However, lightweight and less costly gym equipment in India, Japan, and other Asian countries are also in high demand presently.

Moreover, China and India saw an increase in demand, especially in online sales channels. With easing lockdown restrictions and reopening of gyms, the market got impacted adversely. Consumers are still reluctant to return to gyms as cases are on a rise in countries such as India, China, and Australia. Therefore, gyms will not be witnessing pre-COVID-19-level numbers. As a result, the Indian market is expected to see further growth owing to the higher penetration rate of home gyms.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Indian Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Cardio Equipment

o Ellipticals

o Treadmills

o Exercise Bikes

o Others

Strength Training Equipment

o Free Weights

o Barbells & Ladders

o Extension

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

BFT Fitness Co.,Ltd.

Cockatoo (Anand Brothers)

Cybex International, Inc.

Decathlon S.A.

Dyaco

Fitness World

Kobosports

Nautilus, Inc.

Nelco (Indian) Pvt. Ltd.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

