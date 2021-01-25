North American Home Gym Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

North American home gym equipment is estimated to display a steady CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is expected to grow during the forecast period with increased demand from the customer segment for home gym equipment Although gyms are expected to reopen in various states, it is anticipated that the percentage of consumers joining back will be lower. Hence, various initiatives involving technological advancements in the home gym equipment market are projected to drive growth during the forecast period.

Fitness needs were already flourishing earlier, but growth until 2019 was steady in the home gym equipment market. With the COVID-19 outbreak, the market saw a huge increase in demand for home gym equipment as people were bound at home with lockdown measures. Hence, with gyms closed and classes canceled, consumer demand increased tremendously in the country. Offline sales saw a decrease in revenue, while online equipment sales went up drastically.

With the increase in demand, retailers who sold bigger equipment started tapping into small and lightweight cardio and strength training equipment. Hence, the manufacturing cost for lightweight equipment will drop, thereby increasing competition in the market. The major challenge is expected to occur with the reopening of gyms and health clubs across the region and the consumer shift toward gym routines. However, gyms will open with 40-50% less equipment and restrictions when it comes to sanitation and hygienic practices, which is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- The US and Canada

Competitive Landscape- Dyaco International, Nautilus, Inc., SportsArt, TECHNOGYM USA Corp., and TRUE

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19forecast

o Most affected country and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North America Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Cardio Equipment

o Ellipticals

o Treadmills

o Exercise Bikes

o Others

Strength Training Equipment

o Free Weights

o Barbells & Ladders

o Extension

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

Decathlon S.A.

Dyaco Internationa;

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Health in Motion, LLC

HOIST Fitness Systems

ICON Health & Fitness

Implus LLC

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.

Nautilus, Inc.

Origin Fitness, Ltd.

TECHNOGYM USA Corp.

Torque Fitness USA

TRUEFitness

