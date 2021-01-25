US Home Gym Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The US home gym equipment market is estimated to exhibit a sturdy CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The sales of home gym equipment have witnessed a recording-breaking surge in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic as most of the fitness centers and gyms were closed in compliance with the lockdown regulations. Even before the arrival of COVID-19, the country experienced a surge in the fitness conscious individuals as obesity is at an all-time high in the US. In recent years, it has been witnessed that more and more individuals have been inclined towards fitness programs and gyms, which has caused people to start working out in their homeplace as well, resulting in an increased demand for home gym equipment.

The government in the US has started to relax their lockout measures for COVID-19, leading to a gradual reopening of health clubs, gyms, and fitness centers, which could bring challenges for the home gym equipment market. The shift to gyms owing to their better equipment and time savings will certainly pose a threat to the market. In the US, each state has the authority to lift lockdown measures. Some states including Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oklahoma have already allowed fitness facilities to reopen since April-May 2020. Although, the COVID-19 cases in the country have started to rise again, and are setting new levels. This will cause individuals to be less prone to go to fitness centers and gyms and eventually benefitting the home gym equipment market in the US.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Dyaco International, ICON Health & Fitness, SportsArt, TECHNOGYM USA Corp., and TRUE

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Cardio Equipment

o Ellipticals

o Treadmills

o Exercise Bikes

o Others

Strength Training Equipment

o Free Weights

o Barbells & Ladders

o Extension

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

Decathlon S.A.

Dyaco International

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Health in Motion, LLC

HOIST Fitness Systems, Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness

Implus LLC

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.

Origin Fitness, Ltd.

SportsArt, Inc.

TECHNOGYM USA Corp.

Torque Fitness USA.

TRUEFitness

