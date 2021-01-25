Asia Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Asia-Pacific calcium carbonate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Significant growth in end-user industries such as plastics, paper, and paints and coatings industry is primarily driving the demand for calcium carbonate in the region. China holds the largest share in the plastics manufacturing globally, which is followed by Europe and NAFTA. Plastics manufacturing has also witnessed significant growth in India. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian plastics industry hosts over 2,000 exporters and comprises over 30,000 processing units, 85–90% of which are SMEs.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-calcium-carbonate-market

In August 2020, the country exported plastics valued at $838 million, and the export during April–August 2020 was $3.9 billion. This is resulting in potential demand for calcium carbonate which is one of the most renowned mineral fillers that are utilized in the plastics industry. It is used as an additive in plastic compounds to reduce the surface energy and offers surface gloss and opacity, which improves surface finish. Calcium carbonate powder has applications across polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, footwear, cables, leather, flooring, and more. Specialized grades of calcium carbonate are utilized in the manufacturing of tensile and rigid PVC pipes.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-calcium-carbonate-market

Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market-Segmentation

By Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

By End-User Industry

Paper

Adhesives and Sealants

Plastics

Paints and Coatings

Construction

Others

Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market– Segment by Country

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Calchem Industries Ltd.

o Overview

o Product Portfolio

o Recent Activities

Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (GPL)

Imerys S.A.

J.M. Huber Corp.

Lhoist Group

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Mountain Minerals and Microns Ltd.

Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Omya International AG

Schaefer Kalk (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-calcium-carbonate-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404