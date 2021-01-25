Vehicle Electrification Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global automotive electrification market was valued at $701.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $142 billion by 2027, with an annual average growth rate of 11%. The demand for electrification of vehicles is largely driven by a surge in automobile production and increased sales of vehicles worldwide. Vehicle electrification is gaining traction because it acts as an alternative solution to existing hydraulic and mechanical systems. Vehicle electrification improves fuel efficiency and reduces vehicle emissions. Due to the increasing trend of vehicle electrification, OEMs have experienced significant weight reduction in auto parts, which in turn controls fuel consumption and improves the vehicle’s operational efficiency. The electrification of the IC engine is a breakthrough step because it lowers fuel consumption. In addition, electric vehicles perform conventional vehicles in terms of carbon emissions and maintenance, convenience of charging and refueling, smooth driving, reduction of engine noise, and fuel economy.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (On the basis of product type, On the basis of vehicle type)

Vehicle Electrification Market Players

CONTINENTAL AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Magna International Inc.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type

Start–Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

On the basis of vehicle type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two – Wheeler

