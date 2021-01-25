Facial Recognition Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global facial recognition market size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.78 % from 2019 to 2025. Face recognition images with saved face database. It is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period as usage increases in law enforcement and non-law enforcement applications. In addition, facial recognition is widely preferred over other biometric technologies such as voice recognition, skin texture recognition, iris recognition and fingerprint scanning due to its contactless process and easy deployment (using cameras and conventional monitoring devices). Currently, this technology is primarily used for security and marketing purposes. For example, billboards are designed with integrated software used to provide targeted advertising by identifying gender, age and ethnicity.

The following players are covered in this report:

Aware

NEC

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Keylemon

Nviso

Herta Security

Neurotechnology

Daon

Animetrics

Gemalto

Facial Recognition Market Segmentation by Type

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Facial Recognition Market Segmentation by Application

Emotion Recognition

Attendance Tracking And Monitoring

Access Control

Law Enforcement

Others

