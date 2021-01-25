AI in Healthcare Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market size reached $2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for lowering healthcare costs, increasing the importance of big data The growing adoption of precision medicine in healthcare and declining hardware costs are some of the drivers of growth. Also, the increased applicability of AI-powered tools in the healthcare sector and increased venture capital investment may be due to the surge in demand for this technology. For example, CarePredict, Inc. uses AI technology to monitor changes in behavior patterns and activities to detect health problems early.

A full report of AI in Healthcare Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-healthcare-market/42913/

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Investments in R&D, collaborations with other industry participants, and service differentiation are among the key strategies adopted by these players for gaining a competitive edge. For instance, in February 2019, IBM Corporation announced 10-year partnerships, including an investment of USD 50 million in AI research, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Some of the prominent players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include:

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

DeepMind Technologies Limited

AI in Healthcare Market: Research Scope

By Component

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

By Application

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI in Healthcare Market Report

What was the AI in Healthcare Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of AI in Healthcare Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI in Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404