Hadoop Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The Hadoop market size was valued at $2674 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $340.5 billion by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 37% from 2019 to 2025. Hadoop is open source software managed by the Apache Software Foundation. It is a distributed processing technology that can be used in various fields for big data analysis. It is much more cost-effective compared to traditional data analysis tools like RDBMS (Relational Database Management System). Apache Hadoop is a simple, powerful and efficient shared platform. However, Hadoop technology distribution provides features such as scalability that help reduce operating costs and commercial hardware usage for reliable deployment.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Trade & Transportation

Others

Company Profile

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

MAPR TECHNOLOGIES

MarkLogic Corporation

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Teradata Corporation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Hadoop industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Space Propulsion Market Report

1. What was the Space Propulsion Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).2. What will be the CAGR of Space Propulsion Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Space Propulsion Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

