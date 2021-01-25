Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global far-field voice and speech recognition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.56% during the forecast period. Long-distance speech recognition is an essential technology for voice interaction and aims to enable smart devices to recognize human voices even from a distance. Advances in the technology of deep learning-based far-field microphones, increasing demand for smart speakers based on voice control, realization of far-field voice, and the use of voice recognition technology in smart home devices are the major growth drivers of long-distance companies. On-site speech and speech recognition market. Typically, a microphone array can be used to recognize the user’s voice even in the midst of noise. Voice can be recognized within the range of 1 to 10m. Technologies like Amazon Alexa and Google Home are increasing the demand for voice-controlled smart speakers worldwide.

The following players are covered in this report:

Xmos

Vocal Technologies

Vesper Technologies

Texas Instruments

Synaptics

Stmicroelectronics

Sensory

Retune-DSP

Qualcomm

Mightyworks

Microsemi

Meeami Technologies

Matrix Labs

Knowles

Harman

Fortemedia

DSP Group

Far Field Speech Voice Recognition Market is Segmented by Type

Microphones

Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

Software

Far Field Speech Voice Recognition Market is Segmented by Application

Automotive

Smart TV/STB

Smart Speakers

Robotics

Others

Key Questions Answered by Far Field Speech Voice Recognition Market Report

What was the Far Field Speech Voice Recognition Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Far Field Speech Voice Recognition Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Far Field Speech Voice Recognition Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

