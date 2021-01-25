Farm Management Software Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Farm Management Software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. Farm management software is used for planning, implementing, evaluating, and optimizing the work performed on the farm and helps farmers view crop production at a granular level to optimize and maximize harvest. Farm management software offers a number of benefits, including improved planning and tracking, reduced input and labor costs, improved risk management, compliance with regulatory requirements, and easy and accurate traceability. There are two types of delivery models for this software: cloud-based and local/web-based. The farm management market is largely driven by factors influencing the growth of the software and IT markets, such as increasing demand for organic food, transforming people’s lifestyle, profitability and production with smart technologies implemented in agriculture.

The following players are covered in this report:

Deere & Company

Trimble, Inc.

Agjunction, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Sst Development Group, Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc

Farmers Edge Inc.

Delaval

Gea Group AG

Boumatic LLC

Farm Management Software Market is Segmented by Type

Local/Web Based

Cloud Based

Farm Management Software Market is Segmented by Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

